For the first time since 2016, the Coosa Lady Eagles volleyball season ends in a loss.
After defeating Heard County 2-1 just an hour earlier, the Lady Eagles were swept out by Model in set scores of 25-20 and 25-21. In set two, Coosa had a 14-6 lead, but a 10-1 Model resurgence saw the Blue Devils take the advantage and eventually earn the sweep 2-0.
"I told them I was proud they fought; that's been a challenge for us sometimes is fighting," Lady Eagles head coach Carson Laye said. "I was really proud of how they rebounded (against Heard County) and I just didn't feel like they gave up today. Even in those last couple of minutes, yes we made a few mental errors, but we wouldn't stop playing, which is all I ever ask is that we leave it out on the court."
The emotion was omnipresent, as the Lady Eagles began to take in the end of the journey. But even through the melancholy, head coach Carson Laye, in her first season at the helm, achieved a few smiles and even a couple of laughs when addressing the team.
"I just went up and talked to my seniors all individually and just let them know how thankful I was," Laye said. "Yes, the loss is hard, but it's also hard to say goodbye to something you've possibly done since you were in middle school. We had several of the younger girls step up and say thank you to the seniors. I think the seniors felt recognized."
After completing her first season as head coach, Laye said she would remember the team's resiliency and fight.
"I had four returning varsity, so the seniors had to get better as leaders," Laye said. "They had to step up into positions that were uncomfortable for them. I have so many young girls, I had eight underclassmen who've never been on varsity before and had to step up and play varsity. I'm proud of the willingness that they had to listen to the seniors and follow and fight with them."
In regard to her group of seniors, Laye said she would remember their laughter.
",They always just had so much fun, whether it was practice or a game," Laye said. "They're just a fun group to coach, a fun group to be around. Kind of sad we weren't able to do as much team bonding this year because of all the uncertainty up front, but they did a good job, especially with their humor and laughter, bringing the group together."