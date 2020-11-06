The Coosa Eagles hosted the Dade County Wolverines on Senior Night at Branch Bragg Field looking to play the spoiler in the Wolverines postseason plans.
The Eagles survived 24-21 after a wild second quarter in which they turned the ball over twice leading to two Dade County touchdowns.
Both teams exchanged possessions in the first quarter without either team crossing the 50-yard line until the final play of the quarter, when Coosa senior Cameron Lowe broke a 38-yard run down the right sidelines to set the Eagles up deep in Wolverine territory.
Senior running back Jaxon Thomas capped the Eagles opening drive in the second quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run, putting Coosa up 7-0.
The lead held until the 5:10 remaining in the half. After a Coosa fumble, Dade County drove the ball 75 yards in six plays, connecting on a 33-yard TD pass to even the score at 7-7.
On the second play of the next series, the Eagles turned the ball over again on their own 11 yard line, which would quickly lead to another Dade passing score. The Wolverines held a 14-7 lead at the half.
On their opening series of the second half, Dade County fumbled a snap attempting to punt to Coosa, leading to a 9-yard TD by Coosa sophomore Billy Settlemoir, his first of two trips to the end zone on the night.
The Eagles (4-4, 1-3 Region 7-AA) crafted a 14-play, 55-yard drive on their next possession, capped off by Settlemoir’s second score from a yard out.
The Eagles hit a game-sealing field goal on a 31-yarder courtesy of Jose Reyes, giving Coosa a 24-14 lead with 1:11 to play in the fourth quarter.
Dade County (2-6, 1-3 Region 7-AA) did not go quietly, driving downfield for a touchdown with 20 seconds remaining to cut the lead to 24-21, but the subsequent onside kick was unsuccessful.
Thomas was the workhorse on the night for the Eagles with 20 carries for 102 yards and a rushing score. The Eagle rush defense stepped up to the challenge time after time, holding the Wolverines to less than 20 ground yards.
Coosa travels to Blue Ridge to face the Fannin County Rebels on Friday, Nov. 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.