Hannah Harmon is the newest volleyball coach at Coosa High School.
The school made the announcement Friday that Harmon, most recently the head coach for the Coosa Middle School girls volleyball team, will lead a varsity Lady Eagles' program with three state titles in the past four years.
“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Hannah Harmon as head volleyball coach at CHS," Coosa High School principal La Donna Turrentine said in a statement. "She brings a wealth of volleyball knowledge and experience. Coach Harmon and her family are invested in the Coosa Community and we are excited about the excellence she will bring to our volleyball program."
Born in Tennessee, Harmon lettered in softball and volleyball at Bradley Central High School. She received a volleyball scholarship to Bryan College, graduating in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in Exercise and Health Science Education.
"I am honored to become the next head volleyball coach at Coosa High School," Harmon said. "I am excited to carry on the tradition of the program at Coosa set by previous coaches and players. I am blessed to have the opportunity to impact student-athletes in a positive way during their time at CHS that continues into their adult life."
Harmon’s coaching resume includes head volleyball and softball coach at Rhea County High School in Tennessee for six seasons and head coach for C4 Explosive Volleyball Club's 16-18 age group for seven years.
Harmon officiated high school volleyball for the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) for two years.
Harmon currently serves as a special education teacher at Coosa Middle School.