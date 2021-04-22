Coosa High School Golf Team - 2021 Floyd County Invitational Champions

The Coosa High School golf team poses for a photo after winning the 2021 Floyd County Invitational at Stonebridge Golf Club on Wednesday, April 21.

 Courtesy of Robert Cummings

The Coosa Eagles claimed the top spot at the Floyd County Invitational Wednesday at Stonebridge Golf Club.

As a team, the Eagles scored 404, a mere eight points lower than second place Pepperell. Model finished third at 414 and Armuchee fourth with a score of 421.

Armuchee's Will Cooper was the individual low medalist with a score of 80, including a 37 on the front nine.

Coosa's Charlie Ellison was runner up with a score of 85, Model's Douglas Tarter shot an 87 and Peperell's Kemp Edge completed the required course with a score of 95.

Other individual scores from the two-day invitational were as follows:

Armuchee

Lance Kerr - 108

Will Holcomb - 116

Justin Kerr - 117

Coosa

Landon Tate - 97

Braydon Cooper - 108

Grant Nicholson - 114

Michael Fuller - 124

Corbin Holbrook - 126

Model

Camden Oswalt - 103

Ethan Ellison - 111

Bryce Dress - 113

Evan Angle - 121

Pepperell

Tom Vincent - 100

Michael Corntassel - 108

Blaine Nichols - 109

The 2021 GHSA Class AA Golf Championships will take place May 17-18 at Southern Hills Golf & Country Club in Hawkinsville, hosted by Bleckley County High School.

