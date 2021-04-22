The Coosa Eagles claimed the top spot at the Floyd County Invitational Wednesday at Stonebridge Golf Club.
As a team, the Eagles scored 404, a mere eight points lower than second place Pepperell. Model finished third at 414 and Armuchee fourth with a score of 421.
Armuchee's Will Cooper was the individual low medalist with a score of 80, including a 37 on the front nine.
Coosa's Charlie Ellison was runner up with a score of 85, Model's Douglas Tarter shot an 87 and Peperell's Kemp Edge completed the required course with a score of 95.
Other individual scores from the two-day invitational were as follows:
Armuchee
Lance Kerr - 108
Will Holcomb - 116
Justin Kerr - 117
Coosa
Landon Tate - 97
Braydon Cooper - 108
Grant Nicholson - 114
Michael Fuller - 124
Corbin Holbrook - 126
Model
Camden Oswalt - 103
Ethan Ellison - 111
Bryce Dress - 113
Evan Angle - 121
Pepperell
Tom Vincent - 100
Michael Corntassel - 108
Blaine Nichols - 109
The 2021 GHSA Class AA Golf Championships will take place May 17-18 at Southern Hills Golf & Country Club in Hawkinsville, hosted by Bleckley County High School.