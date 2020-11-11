According to Floyd County Schools (FCS), the Coosa Eagles’ final two games of the regular season, at Fannin County on Nov. 13 and versus Pepperell on Nov. 20, have been canceled.
In a statement from FCS, the games are canceled due to Coosa’s varsity football team being quarantined because of COVID-19 exposure.
The Eagles stood at .500 on the 2020 season at 4-4, including 1-3 in Region 7-AA. Their lone region victory came last Friday at home against the Dade County Wolverines, 24-21, snapping a three-game losing streak.
Meanwhile, the Pepperell Dragons are scheduled to play the Chattooga Indians this Friday at Dragon Stadium in Lindale. At 4-4 overall and 3-1 in Region 7-AA, Pepperell could lock up the No. 2 seed in the region with a win on Friday.
However, with the Coosa quarantine, the Dragons currently have no opponent for the final week of the regular season. According to FCS’ statement, “a separate announcement will be made if PHS pursues another opponent to play next Friday.”