In varsity baseball, the Coosa Eagles outlasted the Adairsville Tiger 8-7 in non-region competition. Gavin East's two-out walk-off single scored Andrew Earwood to win game.
Earwood threw five innings, striking out seven batters. Trent Cantrell earned the win.
Cantrell, Earwood, East, Payce Smith, Hayden Mcburnett and Ryan Smith all recorded hits and RBIs.
Coosa (3-2) travels to Darlington (2-1-1) for a doubleheader Saturday beginning at noon.
In varsity tennis, Coosa defeated Fannin County 3-1. Fannin won the first singles match, but Coosa's Madison Reeves won the second singles match 6-1, 6-2. Hannah Earwood then won 6-1, 6-0 in the third match.
The Lady Eagles doubles team featuring Katrice Ferrell and Kate Sanderlin defeated their Fannin County opponents in three sets. Set one resulted in a 2-6 loss, but a win in set two 6-4 set the stage for a 10-6 tie-breaking victory.
The Coosa Lady Eagles are 2-3 overall, including 1-3 in region competition. Coosa travels to Dade County on Thursday, March 4.
In varsity soccer, the Dade County Lady Wolverines defeated the Pepperell Lady Dragons 1-0 in double overtime.
Goalkeeper Trista Ely recorded 11 saves while Madeline Silver notched 15 clears.
"Defense played a great game holding Dade till the 2nd over time period. Very tough region game that went into double overtime," Lady Dragons head coach Deana Spranza said in an emailed statement. "We are in a huge rebuilding year after loosing 6 key players to graduation. Very proud of how hard the girls are working."
Pepperell is 3-3 overall, including 1-2 in Region 7-AA. The Lady Dragons travel to Model on Monday.