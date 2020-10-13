The Coosa Lady Eagles and the Pepperell Lady Dragons have qualified for the 2020 GHSA Class AA Softball state playoffs. Coosa qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2008 while Pepperell is in for the sixth year in a row.
The Lady Dragons (13-5, 8-3 Region 7-AA) will be the third seed from Region 7-AA and will face Pace Academy in Atlanta starting Monday, Oct. 19. Game one is scheduled for 4 p.m. while game two will be played at 6 p.m.
"Our expectations are to be playing into mid-October every year here at Pepperell," Lady Dragons head coach Jeff Rickman said in a text message. "That will always be our goal. I'm proud of the way the girls have continued the tradition here. When we start the season I tell them we don't want to be as good today as we want to be in October. These kids are playing good ball right now at the right time. I'm honored to be their coach."
The Lady Eagles (8-9, 5-7 Region 7-AA) will be the fourth seed and battle the top seed in Region 6-AA, Lovett at the Lovett School. Game one is slated for Monday, Oct. 19, at 5 p.m., immediately followed by game two at 7 p.m.
"This has been a goal of Coosa softball ever since I took over the program three years ago," Lady Eagles head coach Chris Jacobs said via text message. "Our girls have worked really hard over the last two years in order to achieve this goal. Our school has really supported us on this journey for the last two years as well. We are super excited about this opportunity."
Last October, Pepperell was swept by Heard County in the first round of the playoffs by scores of 11-1 and 7-2.
Lovett is 17-2 on the 2020 season, including an undefeated 9-0 mark against their Region 6 counterparts. Pace Academy is 16-11-1 with a 9-2 region mark.
Last year, Lovett lost in the Class AAA state semifinal to eventual state champion Ringgold 6-3. Pace Academy was swept by Southeast Bulloch in the second round of the state playoffs.