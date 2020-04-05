The Rome Rotary Club has been honored by the International Foundation for Scouting Rotarians for their work with the Northwest Georgia Council of Boys Scouts and Salvation Army to collect food for the community in February.
Rotarian Mary Hardin Thornton, who serves as president of the Northwest Georgia Council this year, said the honor is a win for everybody.
"It's a community effort, Scouts, Rotary, The Salvation Army, everybody," Thornton said.
The IFSR is a Rotary Fellowship that promotes service to youth through scouting and guiding.
The organization is constantly looking for evidence of Rotary Clubs' interaction with Scouts and found it in a copy of the Jan. 30 Rome News-Tribune The paper featured a preview about local Scouts putting out door hangers across the community to publicize the Feb. 8 food collection effort.
"Your publicizing your club’s relationship with Scouting has served as an example for other Rotary clubs looking for ways to promote the Scouting movement," read a notice to Rome Rotary President Harry Wise about the honor.
Evie McNiece, a past president of the Rome Rotary Club, said she's participated in the drive every year since the idea was brought to the club.
"I thought it would be kind of a fun thing to do and it has been," McNiece said.
The Scouting for Food campaign has been around for well over a decade and the Rome Rotary Club has taken it on as a service project for at least the last five years.
Former Northwest Georgia Council Scout Executive Jeff Brasher -- who was also a member of the Rome Rotary before moving to Shreveport, Louisiana -- said the campaign was created to help Scouts better understand the need to help the needy across the community.
"It’s one of the values we try to instill in them," Brasher said.
The food drive typically generates up to 10 tons of canned food for The Salvation Army pantry -- but the numbers were down a little this year because it snowed on the morning of the collection.
Another past Rotary president, Jerry Lee, said many of the troops in Floyd, Polk and Chattooga counties that did not bring in their food in on that Saturday went out the following weeks. They took the late collection to their next troop meeting and it was brought to The Salvation Army pantry on East First Avenue.
.