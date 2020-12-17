It all come down to this.
The semifinals are complete and now two games remain to determine a girls and boys champion in the 67th Annual Christmas Tournament.
In the girls bracket, we’ll have a rematch from last year’s championship game, as the Rome Lady Wolves will duel the Darlington Lady Tigers.
In the boys bracket, the Chattooga Indians will battle the ... for the golden ball.
Here’s how it all went down Thursday at Armuchee High School.
The Darlington Lady Tigers, entering action off a first-round bye, squeaked by the Chattooga Lady Indians 43-40.
The game went back and forth throughout, as Darlington led 18-16 at the half.
With seconds to play in the fourth quarter down by three, Chattooga’s Makiya Parrish put up a 3-point attempt at the buzzer, but it fell short as the Lady Tigers held on for a return trip to the Christmas Tournament finals.
Parrish would lead all scorers with 16 points.
Darlington’s JyJy Johnson and Emmaline Ratledge combined for 25 points in the win. Johnson led the Lady Tigers with 13 while Ratledge recorded 12.
In the second game of the day, the Chattooga Indians edged out the Rome Wolves 52-50 in a true rollercoaster affair.
The Indians jumped out to an early 9-0 lead, but Rome’s offense came alive in the second half of the first quarter, ending the first eight minutes on a 15-3 run.
At halftime, the game remained a tight battle at 26-24.
The third quarter saw Rome burst out of the gates and dominate the third quarter, going on a 14-0 run to stretch the semifinal to 40-24. Chattooga’s first basket of the third came courtesy of Damien Smith at the 2:30 mark. After 24 minutes, Rome led 44-32.
The fourth quarter would be almost a complete reversal of the previous frame as Chattooga surged back with a vengeance, going on an 18-0 run. Suddenly, a 44-32 Rome lead evaporated into a 50-44 Chattooga advantage.
The Wolves’ first point of the fourth quarter did not come until a free throw from Braxton Wade, while the first field goal occurred with 37.6 seconds to play, a 2-point shot from Justyn Smith.
After a Chattooga turnover and a Jamerious McDearmont field goal, the Wolves had the lead down to 52-49. However, Rome would only manage one more point on a Smith free throw as Chattooga booked its ticket to the boys final by the score of 52-50.
Chattooga’s Jaylon Johnson and Cash Allen both reached 12 points. Rome’s Braxton Wade recorded 11 points.
The third contest and second girls semifinal saw the Rome Lady Wolves dominate the host Armuchee Lady Indians 70-40.
Rome started quick and never took its foot off the gas pedal, going up 26-9 after one quarter and 35-19 at the break.
Three Lady Wolves finished in double figures. Rome freshman Breana Griffin led all scorers with 15 points, closely followed by teammates Treneisha Adams with 14 and DeKerriya Daniel with 11.
Rome hit 12 3-pointers in the semifinal victory.
Armuchee’s Olivia Moses and Julia Williams combined for 25 points.
In the final semifinal match of the evening, the Darlington Tigers blasted the Pepperell Dragons 62-38 to advance to the boys championship match.
Patrick Shelley notched 16 points for the Tigers. Kemp Edge had 13 points for the Dragons.
Darlington started out with an 11-0 advantage and never glanced in the rear-view mirror, cruising to a 24-point victory.
Tournament Finals
The Darlington Lady Tigers and Rome Lady Wolves will meet in a rematch of last year’s final on Friday at 6 p.m.
Following the girls championship game, the Chattooga Indians will face the Darlington Tigers on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Both games will be played in the Armuchee newer gymnasium.
As a reminder, capacity at the Christmas Tournament has been capped at 25%. Limited gate sales will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Masks are required upon entry. Those who do not have a mask will be able to purchase one for $1.
All proceeds from the holiday tournament will benefit local high schools and charities, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Georgia.