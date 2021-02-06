The Model Blue Devils could not close out the Chattooga Indians, falling on the home court 51-48. Chattooga has clinched the No. 1 seed in Region 7-AA for the upcoming region tournament.
Chattooga senior Cash Allen led the Indians with 18 points. Jaylon Johnson followed close behind with 14.
In the loss, Model's Dane Fisher recorded 18 points. Cole Mathis chipped in 11 points.
Carson Cole registered nine points.
Colby Couch, Jeremias Heard and Jakenes Heard combined for the Blue Devils' 10 remaining points.