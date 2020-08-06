As fall sports competition dawns in northwest Georgia, schools and school districts are scrambling to finalize plans to host athletic events while safeguarding health to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
There has been much question surrounding the feasibility of conducting fall sports in Georgia, given how the coronavirus has complicated how to safely return to school and extra-curricular activities. So what specific plans do schools have in place? Answers are slowly beginning to arrive.
The most important thing to remember is these policies or guidelines are fluid and could change quickly depending on several factors surrounding COVID-19. Here is what we know so far:
Darlington School
Darlington School's athletic director Eddie Guth said in an email the school is currently working on its plan for fall athletics. Guth said the school is doing everything possible "to ensure a safe experience."
Floyd County Schools
In a phone conversation on Wednesday, Glenn White, Floyd County director of student services, confirmed masks and social distancing would be strongly recommended, but not required at this time. However, White added the guidelines are fluid and the situation could change to a scenario requiring masks and social distancing.
"We're not going to make that an issue to the point where we're going to have big arguments," White said in a phone interview. "We're respectfully ask that you do that and we're hoping you will comply with that."
In regard to softball, White suggested bringing lawn chairs and spreading out as much as possible.
"If you don't have a lawn chair, sit in the bleachers, but do as much social distancing as we can," White said. "Wear the mask. We're asking you to wear the mask."
White also added a change that will be seen this year is, after a match or game, teams would not shake hands.
The school system is also planning to limit the amount of hand-to-hand contact. White said one idea in the works is having ticket takers and concessions staff wear masks and gloves and selling pre-packaged foods and drinks.
On the subject of possibly limiting crowd size, White said that would depend on the matchup and the venue.
"We're going to look at that based on the games and the number of people we've had in the past," White said. "We feel pretty confident right now we can social distance without restricting the number of ticket sales."
Rome City Schools
Rome City Schools will be requiring masks at all fall athletic events while social distancing will be strongly encouraged. The school system is still working on fan attendance plans for fall athletic events, including historic Barron Stadium, home of the Rome Wolves football team.
Unity Christian School
Unity Christian Athletic Director Russ Dyer said in an email the school plans on beginning on-campus athletic sporting events beginning the week of Aug. 17 with volleyball. Unity is a part of the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) and will be following their guidelines.
The GAPPS special considerations and rules modifications include ensuring enough hand sanitizer is available, sanitized game balls and cleaning of the play surface and team chairs.
Chairs are to be socially distanced apart from each other.
After sets, teams will not change sides. There will also be no pre- or post-game handshakes. Both players and officials will be required to arrive at the venue in uniform. The use of locker rooms will be prohibited.
There will also be new rules in place disallowing any touching of hands to the mouth. The first violation results in a verbal warning. The second violation is a team "unnecessary delay warning." The third violation would be a "unnecessary delay penalty."