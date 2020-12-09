The Calhoun Lady Jackets spoiled the Darlington Lady Tigers’ home opener by the score of 54-47.
Junior Emmaline Ratledge and sophomore JyJy Johnson each scored 16 points, but a sluggish first half proved costly at Van Es Arena.
“It’s our first game,” Lady Tigers head coach Hazel Hall said. “We’ve been waiting a long time to get to play and we’ve got a bunch of young girls playing. (We) lost a really good senior class last year, so I knew we were going to have some growing pains and we’ve just got to work a little harder.”
On the victorious Calhoun side, the Lady Jackets improved to 3-1 overall, winners of three in a row.
“I thought it was a good solid win,” Lady Jackets head coach Jaime Echols said. “I told the girls in the locker room that I thought, from a fundamental standpoint, it was as good of game as we might have played the last two years. Offensively, being patient, working inside to out. Defensively, being in our gaps. Still 100 miles to go, but I thought we’re on the right track.”
Calhoun proved able to build a lead and hold onto it, going up 18-12 after one quarter and 34-24 at halftime. Calhoun’s Lauren Watson led all scorers through 16 minutes with nine points.
Darlington battled back in the second half, at one point closing the gap to five points, but the Lady Jackets would have a response every time the Lady Tigers created a small run.
Calhoun sophomore Britiya Curtis recorded 17 points to lead all scorers in the contest.
Echols noted Darlington’s height advantage in the game and what Calhoun did to counter.
“They outsized us big time and they were very good at getting into the lane,” Echols said. “We were going at them. We were going to man-(defense) them. We want to emphasize our help defense, being in our gaps and boxing out. I thought our kids, particularly Mattie Jane Mashburn and Emma Rogers played big on ... (Jy Jy Johnson). She’s a great player.”
One noticable difference on the stat sheet between the two sides was free-throw shooting. Darlington shot 6-of-18 from the line, or 33%. Meanwhile, Calhoun was 8-of-14 at 57%.
Hall said she noticed several areas where the Lady Tigers need improvement as the 2020-21 season gets underway.
“We’ve got to get in shape,” Hall said. “We’ve got to work on not turning the ball over. We’ve got to work on defensive pressure.”
The Lady Tigers (0-1) next host the Bremen Lady Devils on Friday at Van Es Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.