Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. announced recently that the brokerage has named Jenna Wright as the newest sales associate to its team of real estate agents.
Her licensure will include Georgia and Alabama, allowing her to use her expertise and knowledge of the region to serve a wide range of clients on both sides of the state line.
The Sand Rock, Ala. native grew up learning every inch of Weiss Lake. Following in the footsteps of her grandmother, she felt the calling to be a nurse and went on to obtain her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Jacksonville State University. Jenna started her career as an operating room nurse at Floyd Medical Center. Most recently, she served in a leadership role as a neurosurgical clinical navigator at AdventHealth Redmond.
“Jenna’s unique skillset and driven personality – together with her deep understanding of one of Rome’s most important sectors – will serve her well as she builds her real estate business,” said Bill Temple, vice president and associate broker. “I have no doubt that her care and compassion for patients and caregivers in previous roles will allow her to seamlessly transition into this new chapter representing TTW.”
Jenna has closely followed the local real estate market for more than a decade as an investor in rental properties in Floyd and Polk counties. After deciding to transition the hobby into a full-time career that would still allow her to develop relationships and care for others, she made the leap and became a licensed realtor.
Jenna is a member of the Rome Floyd Chamber of Commerce, Greater Rome Board of REALTORS (GRBoR), Georgia Association of REALTORS (GAR) and National Association of REALTORS (NAR). Outside of work, Jenna enjoys crafting and spending time with family at the lake.
Visit www.TolesTemple.com/Jenna to connect with Jenna Wright and learn more about the newest addition to the distinguished team of Northwest Georgia-based REALTORS at Toles, Temple & Wright.