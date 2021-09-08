Work on a large subdivision in North Rome progresses as grading and curb work moves along.
The 15-acre Crestwood subdivision across from the North Point subdivision on the North Broad Street Extension is being built by Smith Douglas Homes. Each of the single-family homes are currently marketed as "starting in the high 100s."
During a ground breaking ceremony in June, Smith Douglas Atlanta Division President Scott Bowles said he expects the project to take 18 to 24 months to complete.
Smith Douglas Homes, a major national residential homebuilder, has become a significant player in the construction of single-family homes in Rome and Floyd County over the past five years.
Up to this point, the company has, for the most part, acquired subdivisions that got started but were not built out before the housing bust a decade ago.
Magnolia Walk was the first subdivision built by Smith Douglas, followed by Berwick West, Applewood and Westbury. Most recently, the company has taken over vacant lots in the Emerald Oaks subdivision off Old Dalton Road.
Since the national firm entered the Rome market, they have built close to 250 homes across five subdivisions.