WorkPlay Solutions is a Rome company that offers experiential training to employees and executives from groups of 4 or 5 to over 100 people.
WorkPlay founder Mark Suroviec started the company after almost 20 years as a facilitator, trainer, designer, and project manager. He said the goal is to make training fun.
“We’re on a mission to restore purpose and joy to the workplace,” Soroviec says. “Our best clients are ones that foster and invest in their workplace culture.”
According to Soroviec, he has led programs and trainings for over 20,000 people, many while working for the WinShape Foundation at Berry College, where he worked for many years.
A typical engagement starts with a fairly comprehensive discovery session with prospective clients.
“Clients typically approach us with the kernel of an idea of what they’d like to do for their team,” Soroviec said. “It’s our job to guide the client into the type of experience that will deliver the results they want.”
Currently, most of their clients are in the Northwest Georgia region — with the occasional trip to Atlanta, Chattanooga or Birmingham — and his typical experience size is fewer than 30 people. However, they have had classes of over 100 people and he occasionally travels farther.
“We want our experiences to be fun, memorable and effective,” Soroviec says. “Work is an essential part of life, but it doesn’t have to suck.”
Soroviec and his wife, Alice, live in the Garden Lakes neighborhood and have two daughters, 10-year-old Peggy and 4-year-old Lucy. His wife is a professor of bioanalytical chemistry and dean of the School of Mathematical and Natural Sciences at Berry College.