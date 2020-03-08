Fear is a powerful emotion. In fact, fear can be a paralyzing emotion. It can be most paralytic when it revolves around fear of the unknown.
I will tell you that there is not a whole lot I am afraid of, including COVID-19. Terrorism is another.
There’s just no point in being afraid of such things and having them put your life on hold. We’re here for a short enough period of time as it is.
Life is meant to be lived. Living is not quarantining yourself in your home out of fear that someone is going to sneeze on you or blow you up on an airplane.
That said, I’m not going to visit a certain nursing home in Washington state, and I’m darn sure not going to Afghanistan or Iran.
I’ve been extremely blessed to have been able to travel a pretty good bit over the last 20 years. I’ve been to places I could never have imagined, as a younger man, that I would ever have an opportunity to visit. Amsterdam, Rome, Florence, Cologne, Zurich, Barcelona, Naples, Monte Carlo and Marseilles. If I could live anywhere else in the world, I think it would be Marseilles.
On the other hand, I’m not going to walk knowingly into a situation where there is a high probability of a problem.
Since the presence of the virus has been confirmed in Georgia, with one apparent case in Rome as of this writing, I am going to be more careful about shaking hands with people, both people I know and people I’ve never met before.
If there is one thing that is so befuddling about this situation it’s the apparent ease of the spread of the virus. That, to be honest, is more than a little worrisome, but I am not going to stop going out to eat. I am not going to stop attending public gatherings.
I am going to meet international athletes who will be flying into Rome this week for the Georgia Open International Tennis Federation Georgia Open championships this week. I have no idea where those players have been in recent weeks and am not going to worry about it.
None of us are guaranteed tomorrow under any circumstance. I could get hit by a tractor-trailer on U.S. 411 between Rome and Cave Spring. Actually, what’s more likely is that I could hydroplane on rain-soaked pavement off the Armuchee Connector and slide into a soybean field that is full of water.
Point is ... I’m not going to stop living because of COVID-19.
A couple of other side notes this week
A new business, Dollar Days, has occupied the former Dollar General space in that strip shopping center off North Broad Street. Leaders of the North Rome community have been begging for some attention from city leaders in recent years and their now getting some attention from private enterprise as well. We understand it won’t be long before a few more shops open up along the North Broad corridor and that’s good for the community is several ways. It provides opportunities for residents of the community to shop closer to their homes and it fills empty buildings which never look good along the corridors coming into the community.
All of the retail space in Ira Levy’s Lofts at Third and Broad, the mixed-use residential and retail development downtown have now been sold. That’s good news in several ways. It’s good in that there are a few more businesses on Broad Street and it’s good for the tax base. Remember, the retail spaces AND the residential spaces are being sold, not leased. That means the new owners are tax paying members of the downtown community where there was nothing for many years.