While the first two months of 2020 have seemed to be wetter than normal, the rainfall total for January and February is just 0.83” more than it was during the same period last year.
The 11.33” recorded by the weather gauge at Richard B, Russell Airport was however, the wettest February in the last two decades.
Ty Vaughn, a forecaster with the National Weather Service office in Peachtree City said Rome can expect at least three more inches of rain between now and Thursday afternoon.
“This doesn’t look like a flash flood event, but we do expect to see a slow steady rise in the rivers,” Vaughn said.
Much of the most fertile agricultural acreage for row crops lies along the rivers and a lot of that land has been under water for weeks.
John Lowry, who plants hundreds of acres at several sites primarily along the Oostanaula watershed said Monday that he’s not overly concerned yet. That doesn’t mean he wouldn’t be happy with seven to ten days of dry weather to help prepare the fields for planting later this month and into April.
Near the Coosa River, Jamie Jordan estimated that between 200 and 250 acres have been flooded by the river off and on early this year.
“It makes you wonder if this isn’t something of the norm now,” Jordan said. “Used to be that maybe every eight or ten years the river would get out sort of like this year but now it’s a lot more often.”
Corn generally goes into the ground around the second week of April. That’s because it has typically started to warm up and provide the proper conditions for seed to germinate. Soybeans follow a couple of weeks later.
“If it keeps it up for another two weeks, perhaps three, we’ll start getting a little antsy,” Lowry said. “Soil moisture is definitely adequate but it can’t hold anymore.”
A week or so of dry weather would allow farmers to get some fertilizer on the ground as well. Since most of his crops are planted in a no-till method, the fields would then get sprayed to kill any of the weeds that have grown in over the winter and early spring.
The soil has been so moist that farmers have not been able to start any prescribed burns to kill off invasive weeds either.
Floyd County Extension Director Keith Mickler said most of the fields are able to dry out pretty quickly once the rain stops. A delay in planting, while not necessarily a problem, could become problematic if it gets dry and stays dry, as has happened in the past.
“What’ll happen is we won’t get any rain when we need it this summer,” Mickler said. “We’re late getting the crop in and then when we need the water. It pushes into the time of year when we don’t get as much rain, compounding the situation.”
Farmers who have already put canola in are probably experiencing problems, Mickler said, with a lack of sunlight coupled with nutrients leaching out of the ground with all of the moisture. The planters can’t fertilize again because the ground is too wet to get into the fields.