Williams to join Harbin Clinic Urology in Rome

Dr. Robert D. Williams will join Harbin Clinic Urology Rome and will begin seeing patients on September 13, 2022.
Williams is the child of two engineers and always thought he would follow their path. However, after a year at Georgia Tech, he visited Nicaragua on a medical mission trip with a surgeon and began to consider a medical career. Williams quickly discovered he enjoyed the urology field and learning the technological advancements of the specialty.
One of his most impactful experiences as a physician was his time overseas as a naval urologist. Talking about his physician philosophy, he describes seeing a patient’s needs through their eyes and putting those needs first. He’s also very mission-minded after his naval service. It is important to him that his medical team clearly communicates to support their patients in the best way possible.
“I believe in sharing the decision-making with the patient,” describes Dr. Williams. “It’s my role to be a listener first, and then be prepared to give all the information and options available. I am there to support patient decisions.”
Practicing in urology requires expertise in both surgical procedures and clinical care. Patients see Dr. Williams in crisis and for long-term follow-up. Because of the area of the body he treats, his work often requires vulnerability between patient and physician. Dr. Williams is gifted at normalizing tough conversations and diffusing social discomforts that come with his specialty.
"The Harbin Clinic Department of Urology is very excited to have Dr. Robert Williams joining our practice. Dr. Williams is personable, well-trained, and will be an outstanding addition to our medical community,” agrees Harbin Clinic urologist Dr. Forrest Schrum.
Growing up in north Georgia, Dr. Williams is excited to be back and to get to know the Rome community. He and his wife are enjoying the running trails, and their children love to be outside. They look forward to having a small-town home base with the ability to travel.
Williams received his medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, and he completed his General Surgery Internship and Urology Residency at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. Learn more about Williams by visiting www.harbinclinic.com.