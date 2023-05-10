River City Bank and LPL Financial are pleased to announce the addition of Madison Wilder as a financial representative with the RCB Wealth Management team.
In this role, Madison will work directly with clients to determine their financial needs and recommend customized financial solutions.
Prior to joining RCB Wealth Management, Madison was a Financial Representative with Fidelity Investments as well as a Retirement Specialist with Cornerstone Wealth Advisory, both located in Charleston, South Carolina. Madison completed an internship with River City Bank during her final semester of college and subsequently began her career as a Loan Operations Specialist following graduation in 2021.
Kitty Barton, SVP and Director of RCB Wealth Management commented, “Our team is excited to bring Madison back to her hometown for the next stage of her career. She will be a great resource in helping our clients achieve financial success.”
Madison is a Rome native and earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance from Berry College. She holds multiple licenses and certifications, including FINRA Securities Industry Essentials, FINRA Series 7, and FINRA Series 63, as well as Life, Accident, & Health or Sickness Insurance License.
Jamie Tallent, President and CEO of River City Bank, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Madison to the RCB Wealth Management group. She is an excellent addition to the team and her knowledge and skills will be instrumental in helping us continue to provide exceptional services and support to our clients."