The United Community Bank in Northwest Georgia announced the promotion of five longtime bankers across three counties.
Rome
Laura Sexton, branch manager, promoted to vice president. Sexton has been with United for 23 years. She has 31 years of banking experience.
Stacy Dellis, portfolio specialist, promoted to vice president. Dellis has been with United for 5 years. She has 24 years of banking experience.
Bartow County
Kenny Kendall, relationship manager, promoted to vice president. Kendall has been with United for 5 years. He has 23 years of banking experience.
Chattooga County
Kristin Croy, relationship manager, promoted to assistant vice president. Croy has been with United for 19 years. She has 21 years of banking experience.
Marcia Scott, branch manager, promoted to assistant vice president. Scott has been with United for 15 years. She has 31 years of banking experience.
“It is my pleasure to recognize these team members for their hard work and dedication,” said David Johnson CEO of United Community Bank in Northwest Georgia. “Each of them truly cares about their customers, our company and our community. They are key components of our team and I look forward to seeing their success continue.”
“Each of these individuals exemplify the characteristics of a proven leader,” added Scott Tucker, president of United Community Bank in Northwest Georgia. “It is because of bankers like them that United has been recognized for the sixth time for having the highest customer satisfaction on score in the Southeast by J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study℠. They consistently go the extra mile to get the job done and I thank them for their commitment to our customers.”