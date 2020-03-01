Rome native Lieutenant Colonel Matt Johnston, a 1999 graduate of Pepperell High School has been promoted to Battalion Commander for the 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment of the Georgia Army National Guard.
Lt. Col. Johnston graduated from Carson-Newman College in 2003 where he received his commission into the U.S. Army as an infantry officer.
His tours of duty have included deployments to Iraq in 2005-2006, Afghanistan in 2009-2010 and again in 2019. He has also been involved in various missions in Germany and El Salvador.
Johnston, the son of Steve and Deborah Johnston, of Rome, is married to Dr. Lyndsy Holman and they make their home now in Monticello, Georgia.