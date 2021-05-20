Keith Beauchamp: The face behind the camera

Keith Beauchamp has become one of Northwest Georgia’s most well known drone operators and video editors.
In addition to providing some of Rome’s most unique aerial images, Keith has spent several years working with real estate companies to showcase properties and enhance their digital offerings.
Keith continues to offer his photography and video talents as he works as a licensed agent with Hardy Realty.
Keith grew up in the small town of Clinton, Louisiana, just north of Baton Rouge. He attended LSU and Southeastern Louisiana University. While working on his bachelors in computer science, Keith was hired by GE Capital to manage IT support for the greater New Orleans school system.
After three years with GE, Monsanto Corporation hired him to support the IT operations for their roundup plant in Luling, Louisiana. While living and working in New Orleans he met his wife Margie. Three years later they moved to Chicago where Keith became the Midwest IT support for Progressive Insurance. After five years in Chicago Keith and Margie moved to Rome. Together they have three kids, Julia, Annie and Chaney.
Keith is a member of Georgia Association of Realtors, Greater Rome Board of Realtors, National Association of Realtors, and the Rome Floyd Chamber of Commerce.