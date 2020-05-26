Dr. Dimple Modi knew from a young age that she wanted to make a significant difference in the lives of others.
As a board-certified ophthalmologist, Dr. Modi is skilled in diagnosing and treating disorders of the retina and works to help improve her patients’ overall ocular wellness and prevent future diseases.
“I aim to spend as much time with my patients as possible and really get to know them,” Modi said. “The eyes are intricate, and many feel they are the most important of the five senses. When working with patients with chronic diseases, I want them to feel involved in their treatment and improvement of visual function.”
Treating patients like family members is her motto. Due to the chronicity of retinal diseases, she is deliberate in building personal relationships with her patients and providing them the information they need to understand their conditions.
“Most of my patients have chronic conditions and their treatment plans require a long-term commitment,” she says. “I find they are more receptive when they can fully comprehend what will be happening throughout their care and know that we’re in this together.”
Dr. Modi joins the Harbin Clinic Eye Center in Rome, where she will work alongside a group of dedicated care givers who welcome her abilities and authentic approach to care.
“We are thrilled to have Dr. Modi join our practice,” says Harbin Clinic Ophthalmologist Bob Harbin. “Not only did she complete her medical retina fellowship at the number one ranked eye hospital, Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, but she has eight years of clinical practice experience, so we are fortunate she has decided to join us.”
More than Meets the Eye
Inspired by her father to pursue a career in medicine, Dr. Modi began her medical schooling immediately after high school through a dual Bachelor’s degree and medical program. At the University of Chicago, she received her Doctor of Medicine degree while simultaneously completing her Master’s in Public Health. And it was while working in public health that she noticed a gap in public health advocacy.
“I realized that a multitude of diseases manifest in the eyes first,” explains Dr. Modi. “And while there was public health work being done for diseases in general, there was not a lot of advancements in advocacy for the eyes. I knew then that I wanted to be an influential advocate for these significant ocular diseases.”
Dr. Modi explains that diseases such as diabetes and macular degeneration often begin in the eyes, and diabetic retinopathy is currently the leading cause of blindness in American adults. She stresses the importance of educating her patients and helping them understand the nature of their disease.
“I have a unique perspective on patient care because of my dual background in medicine and public health.” explains Dr. Modi. “I want my patients to have an active role in understanding their condition and treatment plan.”
Through easy-to-understand visual descriptions, informative videos and conversations about medical and family history, Dr. Modi helps educate her patients on their complex conditions while also building a lifelong friendship.
“We navigate their treatment journey together,” says Dr. Modi. “That’s what I love most about this work, we build long-term relationships as we work towards a better quality of life.”
More about Dr. Modi
Growing up in Chicago, Dr. Modi moved to Georgia for what she thought would initially be just a couple of years.
“After finishing my fellowship at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute at the University of Miami and coming to Atlanta, I thought my time here would be short,” she explains. “Then I met my Georgia native husband, and we decided to make Georgia our permanent home.”
Dr. Modi and her husband have two children, ages 3 and 4, and they enjoy spending their time outdoors and hiking and biking as their kids have gotten older.
“We love to travel,” Dr. Modi shares. “We’re big foodies, too. Going on trips and trying new recipes are some of our favorite hobbies.”
Dr. Modi received her Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine in Chicago, IL and her Master’s in Public Health from the University of Illinois at Chicago School of Public Health in Chicago, IL. She completed her internship at Resurrection Medical Center in Chicago, IL and completed her residency in ophthalmology at Saint Louis University in St. Louis, MO. Dr. Modi completed her fellowship in Medical Retina from the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute at the University of Miami in Miami, FL. She is board certified in Ophthalmology from the American Board of Ophthalmology and is a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.