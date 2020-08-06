Forecasting the short-term economic outlook for Georgia and the rest of the nation is a little trickier than taking a longer look into the future, according to a top state economist.
Tom Cunningham, senior vice president and chief economist for the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, said the country is not in the midst of a typical recession.
“In a usual recession, there are some segments of the economy that have done something they probably shouldn’t have — or there have been some policy mistakes that shouldn’t have been made,” Cunningham told members of the Rome and Seven Hills Rotary clubs Thursday.
When that happens, people get concerned about their future prospects. They cut back on their consumption “and we have to figure out how to get people back into restaurants or offices or factories,” he explained.
The current situation is exactly the opposite of that.
In this case, the economy was thriving, Cunningham said. But when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in the U.S., people had to be deliberately kept out of places of business.
Cunningham likened the federal CARES Act stimulus to a bridge loan for individuals and businesses. But as the situation lingers, it’s unclear what a second round of government stimulus efforts should look like.
“You can’t design a bridge loan package when you don’t know where the bridge ends,” he said.
Still, the diversity of the North Georgia economy has proven to be a huge benefit, according to Cunningham.
“We grew at a fairly rapid pace over the last few decades and we did so by bringing in people and firms from around the nation and around the world,” Cunningham said.
He said the Georgia unemployment rate did not spike as high as the national rate and, since March and April, it has been receding steadily. The state’s economy looks much better to Cunningham than two of its primary competitors.
“Neither Texas nor North Carolina have the diversity that Georgia has,” he said.
Over the past month, that variety of job sectors has put Georgia among the top five states in terms of the week to week decline in unemployment compensation.
“It looks like we are seeing much more stability in the labor market,” Cunningham said.
What’s happened, the economist said, is that the pandemic and resultant economic slowdown forced some changes that experts knew were going to happen anyway. The most obvious is the way people work.
The infrastructure that makes it possible for people to work remotely was going to evolve in the long-term, he said, but the evolution was ramped up by COVID-19.
“We’re not going to go back on that,” Cunningham said.
The idea that everybody will return to their offices is not a realistic expectation, he said, and that’s going to affect the commercial real estate market at the very least.
The pandemic also “wildly accelerated” some of the existing difficulties for retailers across the country, such as the transition to online sales.
During a question and answer period, Redmond Regional Medical Center CEO John Quinlivan asked about a future stimulus package. Congress is still debating that, but Cunningham said the surge in spending created by the $600 a week add-on to unemployment benefits was critical at the time to keeping the economy afloat.
Former Georgia Northwestern Technical College President Pete McDonald asked about the concern that more than half of the nation’s small businesses could be shuttered as a result of COVID-19.
“The longer period of time that goes, the greater the stresses are,” Cunningham said. “We saw a couple of big retailers go under and that’s because the cumulative stresses pile up over time. Small businesses are more susceptible to that. This is a big problem.”
Another problem is the cutback on spending. Cunningham said people who had money increased their savings up to about 25% during the second quarter of the year — and personal debt fell for the first time since 2014.
“That has the makings of a very bad recession,” he said.
At the end of the day, however, Cunningham said the building blocks of the U.S. economy remain the same.
“Fundamentals of innovation and productivity haven’t changed at all,” he said. “Long term growth is not going to be diminished at all, but in the short run there is an enormous amount of uncertainty and disruption.”