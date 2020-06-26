Atlanta, GA - Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that U.S.-based Wellmade Flooring will invest more than $35 million in expanding its manufacturing facilities to Bartow County, delivering 240 jobs to the area. Internationally known, Wellmade specializes in the design, production, and distribution of hard surface flooring collections.
“It’s a pleasure to welcome this family-owned business to Georgia,” said Governor Kemp. “Georgia is home to a robust flooring industry and business market thanks to our workforce and infrastructure, and I’m confident this move will benefit Wellmade greatly. I look forward to seeing the opportunities this new facility creates for hardworking Georgians in Bartow County.”
Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Wellmade serves several Atlanta-based companies including The Home Depot and Floor & Décor. With a variety of patented options and solutions, Wellmade provides innovative flooring products for homes, offices, and public spaces.
“With its deep roots in the flooring industry, Georgia provides an excellent pro-business environment for Wellmade’s expansion to the East Coast,” said Richard Quinlan, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Wellmade. “We look forward to providing a superior customer experience, while decreasing lead times and ensuring on-time delivery to our growing customer base.”
The brand-new energy-saving 328,000 square-foot facility will be located at Busch Drive in Cartersville. Wellmade will be hiring for positions at a variety of skill levels, from management and supervision to engineering, machining operation, and production.
“Bartow County is pleased to welcome Wellmade Flooring," said Bartow County Sole Commissioner Steve Taylor. “Northwest Georgia remains one of the strongest regions of the world for the floorcovering industry. We believe that the great business environment in Bartow County and in the region will be advantageous for the company, just as the job opportunities and economic investment created by the company are votes of confidence in the community.”
Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Project Manager Sandra Yang represented the Global Commerce division on this competitive project in partnership with the Cartersville-Bartow County Department of Economic Development and Georgia Power.
“I would like to thank all our business development partners for their support in winning this project for Georgia,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Wellmade Flooring’s investment shows once again how the floorcovering industry continues to grow in Northwest Georgia. We are proud of our unmatched workforce training programs, unparalleled logistics network, and pro-business environment which have proven key in attracting numerous companies to every corner of the state.”