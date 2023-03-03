Dealing with a legacy of upstream industries dumping non-biodegradable chemicals into Rome's waterways will be highlighted in 2023.
The city government has taken a forward-looking stance and approved the funding for a facility that would essentially remove all of the Per- and poly- fluoroalkyl chemicals from Rome's water supply using a reverse osmosis system.
Rome is in the process of a $99.4 million conversion of its raw water intake filtering facility for “reverse osmosis” treatment to cope with the chemicals. As a result, the city has implemented the first phase of a multi-year rate increase for water customers to help pay for the reverse osmosis facility. In the meantime, Rome has changed its primary raw water intake pumps from the Oostanaula River to the Etowah River.
We began to see that movement in early March as construction plans began to move forward.
Rome began the process of converting its raw water intake filtering facility for “reverse osmosis” treatment in 2016, following health advisories issued by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regarding PFAS.
The PFOAS and PFAS chemicals, also known as "forever chemicals," are widely used to make carpets and other items stain resistant. The chemicals have been linked to numerous adverse health impacts and break down very slowly, so they persist in the environment for a long time.
Expected changes to an Environmental Protection Agency health advisory which would lower the accepted content of the chemical in drinking water also pushed the city forward in over the past couple of years.
The 2016 health advisory allowed 70 parts per trillion, which the city is below. The federal agency is expected to reduce that allowable amount to 4 parts per trillion, the minimum detection level for the EPA’s testing technology.
The reverse osmosis facility was originally planned for the current water treatment site on Blossom Hill. However, the city determined that it would be less risky and less expensive to locate the facility behind the Department of Family and Children Services building on Riverside Parkway.
Where did the chemical come from?
Lawsuits filed by the city of Rome as well as other municipalities along the Oosanaula river point to Dalton where mills have been dumping PFAS into the Conasauga River since the 1980s.
“In Dalton, known as the ‘Carpet Capital of the World,’ the 1970s and 1980s were heady days. More than 50 carpet mills churned out shag by the millions of square feet, and it was said there were more millionaires per capita in Dalton than any other U.S. city,” A Georgia Water Coalition report released in 2022 states. “The late 1980s saw the introduction of stain-resistant carpet, and with this miracle product, the future looked bright for the carpet capital. But in the midst of this boom, pollution from the carpet mills decimated the Conasauga River.”
Dalton Utilities, the city’s provider of electricity, gas, water and wastewater services, has a 9,600 acre leaching field that uses 19,000 sprinkler heads to distribute 30 million gallons of PFAS-rich effluent every day on the banks of the Conasauga River.
The Conasauga flows directly into the Oostanaula River in Gordon County, and provides drinking water to communities downstream, including neighboring Rome.
The City of Rome filed a civil lawsuit in 2019 against several chemical and carpet manufactures in Dalton, including 3M, Mohawk and Shaw Industries. The lawsuit seeks to recover the expensive costs of filtering PFAS and other chemicals from the drinking water supply.
Taking responsibility
In 2022, 3M announced it will exit per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance manufacturing and work to discontinue the use of PFAS across its product portfolio by the end of 2025.
The statement from 3M said the company’s decision to stop manufacturing PFAS is based on an evolving external landscape with the European Union indicating plans to potentially restrict all PFAS by 2025. Regulatory agencies elsewhere, including in Canada, Australia and Asia, are increasingly active on this topic. In addition, customers and consumers are increasingly interested in alternatives to PFAS.
There is also the issue of investors. The challenges of managing businesses and operations with products based on PFAS, have increasingly weighed on 3M’s business results in recent years.
The statement from 3M concluded with:
“PFAS continue to be essential for modern life and can be safely made and used. However, a strength of 3M has always been our focus on applying our science to improve lives and make the greatest impact for our stakeholders.”