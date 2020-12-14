VT Industries, a manufacturer of countertops and commercial doors, revealed plans for a $24 million expansion of its manufacturing operations in Rome Monday afternoon.
Officials with the company appeared before the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority in October, less than a month after first talks about the project first started.
Corporate executives with VT Industries visited Rome the week prior to the Wings Over North Georgia Air in late October to nail down plans for the expansion.
Rome-Floyd County Development Authority President Missy Kendrick said her office first began discussions with VT officials on Sept. 28, so the decision to go forward with the project occurred very quickly.
"I think it was relatively quick because of market demand," Kendrick said. "They needed to make the decision quickly in order to start to ramp things up."
The Iowa-based manufacturer is a leading producer of architectural wood doors, post-formed laminate countertops, butcher block countertops and additional surfacing products. The business will be adding another 39,000 square feet of production space.
“One of our core values at VT Industries is a commitment to innovation to support our customers in the surfaces industry,” said Director of Operations for VT Industries Ryan Miller in a press release. “We strive to provide opportunities to our team members and are excited to create an additional 40-plus jobs in northwest Georgia.”
The company was founded in 1956. The company's presence in Floyd County began when they opened a small facility on Hwy. 140 in 1990, then moved to its current much larger location at 1351 Redmond Circle in 2000, according to Rome Director of Operations for VT Industries Ryan Miller.
The new addition will be built on the south side of the existing structure, in the direction of the former Zartic Foods building.
In 2011, VT Industries was named the Home Depot Partner of the Year. Since then, the company has made at least five strategic acquisitions, including Capitoline Products of Rome in 2015.
Currently employing 126 people in Rome, the company expects once the expansion is complete they will up that number to 170 workers.
The new jobs are expected to include machinery operators, technicians and additional management level personnel. Miller said the addition of those new employees will take place over the course of the next 18 months.
“The decision by VT Industries to expand in Georgia is a testament to the pro-business environment, unmatched workforce, and robust logistics infrastructure that have made us the No. 1 State for Business for eight consecutive years,” said Gov. Brian Kemp in a news release. “I want to thank VT Industries for their commitment to innovation and creating opportunities for hardworking Georgians in Floyd County.”
Monday's announcement is the latest in a series of significant existing industries expansions in Rome over the last two years. Rome-Floyd County Development Authority members will meet Tuesday to approve the bond financing package for VT Industries.
“This is an exciting announcement for VTI and we are proud that they continue to grow in Rome and Floyd County,” said Development Authority Chairman Jimmy Byars.