Starting this month, Redmond Regional Medical Center will open up their main entrance for all designated visitors from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m seven days a week.
However, according to Redmond's Marketing Director Andrea Pitts, they will not be changing the rest of their visitation policies anytime soon.
Patients who are not COVID-19 positive may have one visitor, no younger than 12-years-old during their stay. All visitors will have their temperature taken and asked a series of screening questions before entering the building. Visitors must also wear a mask and maintain a distance of six feet with other people while at Redmond.
According to Floyd Medical Center public relations manager Dan Bevels, Floyd has no plans to alter current visitor guidelines.
Currently, one visitor may accompany a patient who is receiving care at most Floyd locations, including hospitals, Floyd Primary Care and Floyd Urgent Care offices and other outpatient locations.
Floyd has similar visitor policies to Redmond, such as children under the age of 13 are not allowed to visit. FMC also discourages visitors older than 65 and those who are at increased risk for complications from COVID-19 to visit or stay overnight.
Designated visitors for mothers in labor will receive an armband they must always wear to give them access to labor and delivery rooms. Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at FMC will be permitted two visitors with an issued ID band.
Both FMC and Redmond are open to allowing more visitors depending on the circumstances, but this would be on a case-by-case basis.