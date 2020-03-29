Jeb Arp and Katie Edwards were brainstorming ways to reach people looking for a new home last week when the idea of a virtual open house came up.
"Bill Temple said he wanted to do it and told us to go find a house," Arp said, referencing the vice president at Toles, Temple & Wright Real Estate.
It just so happened that a home on Wayside Road that had been in the same family for close to 70 years came on the market over the weekend -- so they gave it a shot on Sunday.
"This was easy because it was vacant," Edwards said Sunday afternoon.
Between 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday, Edwards and Arp alternated virtual tours of the three-bedroom, two-bath home at 443 Wayside Road on Facebook and Instagram. The first time around the property in Facebook Live, Arp had more than 110 viewers linked in during the first hour.
The agents used their phones to navigate the home and show off some of the unique charm that comes with a residence built in 1945. Arp clearly enjoyed showing his online audience the pull-down ironing board that was tucked away inside a wall. A kitchen table was hidden the same way, almost like a Murphy bed -- amenities that aren't in many homes nowadays.
Both Edwards and Arp highlighted the wooden floors and took viewers outside to a barnlike building that could be used for any of a number of purposes. They also showed off the large lot that comes with the home.
"This is just a little bit different from the way it normally is," Edwards said of the virtual open house.
The real estate market has slowed somewhat in the wake of the COVID-19 health emergency, "but things are still moving," Arp said. He felt like the small home on Wayside Road was a good place to see how a virtual open house might work because it has several important factors going for it.
"It's priced right and it's really cute," Arp said.
Edwards added that the home had been well maintained through the years and has a number of nice updates. She said that being in the Model school district was also a big draw for a lot of buyers.
Both agents said their first virtual open house was a lot of fun and felt there was a good chance the home would not stay on the market long.