United Community Bank Northwest Georgia donates $2,500 to United Way

United Community Bank’s Northwest Georgia team is proud to have made a $2,500 donation to United Way of Rome and Floyd County. The donation, which will help United Way further its mission and assist those in the community negatively affected by COVID-19, was made on behalf of customers who participated in the bank’s inaugural virtual Customer Appreciation Day activities.
“We were proud to support our local business owners through our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program, and we couldn’t be more pleased to continue that momentum and support our community through this donation to United Way,” said David Johnson, CEO of United Community Bank in Northwest Georgia.
“It’s truly an honor to be able to give back during such a critical time,” added Scott Tucker, President of United Community Bank in Northwest Georgia. “We are appreciative of everyone who connected with us virtually over the past few weeks to create an online platform where we could lift one another up and share positivity.”
The bank donated to three additional United Way organizations throughout its southeastern footprint for a total of $10,000 donated to United Way. Between May 1-15, United asked customers to connect with them on Facebook in various ways for the benefit of the community. Customers could increase the donation by sharing ‘good stories’ of uplifting acts in the community like sewing masks for local hospitals or donating food to neighbors in need.