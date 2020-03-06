Adairsville real estate developer Darin Hardin is proposing a 145-unit townhouse development near Bartow County's Manning Mill Park in Adairsville.
The Bartow County Planning Commission has approved a rezoning for one of two parcels and sole Commissioner Steve Taylor will consider the rezoning at a meeting Wednesday, March 11.
The proposed development is located on the north side of Manning Mill Road, less than a quarter of a mile off U.S. 41 south in Adairsville.
"It's been for sale a long time," Hardin said.
The total amount of land involved is close to 23 acres, but what he is asking to be rezoned is approximately 15.6 acres.
"It was zoned commercial and I had to change it to multi-family," Hardin said.
Hardin said he decided to go with townhouses as opposed to apartments because he likes the idea of ownership rather than renting.
"Personally, I think people like not having somebody live above them," Hardin said. "If you do it right, it will be a quality project that will last a long time."
Richard Osborne, director of community development for the city of Adairsville, said that considering all of the industrial growth taking place in the city, there is definitely a need for additional housing. The Hardin project is just outside of the city limits.
"Adairsville serves that area with water, sewer and gas. But in terms of zoning, because it's in the county, I cannot speak specifically on that," Osborne said.
During the planning commission meeting last week, residents expressed some concern about the impact of the development on the intersection of Manning Mill Road and U.S. 41.
County Administration Peter Olson explained that any decision relative to intersection improvements would have to be approved by the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The developer has not locked down a price range for the units yet.
"Today's construction costs are just killing people," Hardin said. He is looking at a range between $110,000 and $170,000 but has not completed the final design for the homes.
The complex will feature homes of three to six units that are connected with each other.
"I want to mix up the units. You may have one with a garage attached to it on the end and then maybe a narrower one that doesn't (have a garage) in the middle. I'm going to design based on what we can afford to build and what will be affordable for people," Hardin said.
If the rezoning is approved Wednesday, Hardin said he hopes to break ground before the end of the year.