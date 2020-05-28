The unemployment rate in Floyd County soared to an all-time high of 13.5% in April, according to the new data from the Georgia Department of Labor.
The economic impact of COVID-19 in April showed Floyd County based employers listing some 40,000 workers on their payrolls, down 2,100 from March.
The breakdown shows a loss of 1,700 jobs in the service industry sector along with a decline of 400 in retail trade and 300 in manufacturing.
When considering Floyd residents who actually lost jobs in April, the numbers go even higher.
The Dept. of Labor reported that 38,427 Rome and Floyd County residents were employed, but not where. That number was down by 4,030 from March and down by 3,755 when compared to April 2019.
Missy Kendrick, president of the Rome Floyd County Development Authority, said she was not completely surprised by the April jobless rate increase.
"The last time we talked, we spoke about the possibility of it going up pretty sharply," Kendrick said. She is very confident those numbers will fall but could not speculate how far they will drop or how fast they will fall.
"Looking at it from an optimistic side of things, having a workforce that is looking for jobs in a bonus when it comes to recruitment," Kendrick said.
The extremely low unemployment rate that Rome and most of Northwest Georgia has enjoyed for the last year created its own unique challenge as it relates to being able to provide a workforce for new industry.
“Although we are seeing all-time high unemployment rates across a majority of the state, we are continuing to work with employers on effective strategies to get Georgians back to work in both a safe and economically efficient way,” said Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler in a press release.
Kendrick said one of he unfortunate aspects of the situation right now is that there is no way of knowing how many of the job cuts are permanent versus temporary without going door to door.
"We just don't have anyway of knowing that until this passes," Kendrick said.
Another issue about how fast that recovery comes involves supplements to unemployment payments from COVID-19 assistance, in addition to regular unemployment benefits. There have been reports of people declining to return back to work because with their combined benefits they brought home as much as or more than they earned while working.
The 15-county Northwest Georgia region checked in with a 13.3% jobless rate in April up from 4.3% in March. Whitfield County led the Northwest Georgia region with a 20.6% unemployment rate in April. Chattooga County checked in at 17.1%, Bartow at 14.8%, Gordon at 12.7%, Polk at 11.9% and Walker County at 10.9%.