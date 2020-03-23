March is expected to be a different story, but the first set of February workforce numbers for Floyd County show the number of initial claims for unemployment assistance dropped dramatically -- although they were up slightly over February 2019.
The significant decline of initial claims in February was almost universal across the 15-county Northwest Georgia region, which registered a 76.2% decline from January to February.
Floyd and Bartow counties were among a small handful that showed an increase over the year.
Some 378 Floyd County residents filed an initial claim in February. An initial claim is one that is submitted by a member of the workforce who has not filed a claim in the preceding 12 months. That was down from 1,213 in January, but up from 316 in February a year ago.
Across the entire 15-county region in Northwest Georgia, 2,381 first-time claims were filed in February, down from 9,995 in January and down from the 4,213 that were filed in February of 2019.
The next set of actual unemployment numbers for February is set for release Thursday, March 25. In January, Floyd County reported a 3.9% unemployment rate. The 15-county regional rate was 3.7%.
Most observers believe there may be an uptick soon, with the numbers potentially going higher in the short term as a result of COVID-19 related layoffs that don't really show up in the February numbers.
Jeanne Krueger, president of the Rome Floyd Chamber, said while she also thinks there may be an increase going forward, she is encouraged by the number of local companies that are still looking for employees.
Lewis Chemical Co., which makes cleaning solutions, is one -- and several local food industry companies are looking for additional help.
The chamber website, www.romega.com, has a jobs page that is updated daily.
Floyd County tied a record low jobless rate in November at 3.1% before starting to inch back up. It is not clear what the impact of the COVID-19 health care emergency will do, other than send those numbers up.