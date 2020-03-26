On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp signed an Executive Order allowing GDOL Commissioner Mark Butler to issue two new emergency rules extending unemployment benefits as claims nearly doubled over the past week.
“As we work together as a state to combat COVID-19, Commissioner Butler and I are taking steps to ensure Georgia’s workforce is supported during this challenging time,” Gov. Kemp said. “I ask Georgians to continue to support their local businesses by getting take-out, tipping well, and ordering your favorite products online, while also observing social distancing and following the directives of state and federal public health officials.”
For the week of March 15 through March 21, claims processed in Georgia increased to 12,140 initial claims, up 6,695 from the previous week’s 5,445 claims, according to the Georgia Department of Labor.
They're expecting that number to go much higher. In the first week of March, the GDOL saw 59,000 users on the website and yesterday reported 110,000 in one day.
One emergency rule extends the length of time an individual can collect benefits from 14 weeks to 26 weeks.
Another rule allows a person who has been laid off to take a part time job. The first $300 of wages earned in a week will not count against eligible unemployment benefits paid.
“We understand Georgia businesses and workers are anxious during the COVID-19 public health crisis about how to take care of themselves, their families, and their businesses,” Butler said. “We are making unprecedented modifications to policies to help all Georgians survive this economic hardship and get us all back to work.”
Other emergency rules were issued last week which expanded unemployment eligibility for applicants, suspended work search requirements and relieved employers of benefit charges for COVID-19 related claims.
Georgia unemployment benefits have now been expanded to cover individuals temporarily unable to work due to the COVID-19 public health emergency who plan to return to work when the emergency ceases.
Another rule assures that employers and non-profits will not be charged for COVID-19 related benefit claims. This means that their current tax rate will not be affected relieving them of the additional burden of higher unemployment taxes during our recovery.
In addition, work search and other in-person requirements are temporarily waived for benefit claimants. All of the GDOL emergency rules can be found on the agency’s website at https://dol.georgia.gov/laws-and-rules/gdol-rules.