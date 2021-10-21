U-Haul will launch what the company describes as an “ecofriendly adaptive reuse program” to transform the old Rome Cinemas movie theater at 2535 Shorter Ave. into a modern retail and self-storage facility.
Preliminary plans call for the creation of 500 indoor climate-controlled storage rooms with high-tech security features at affordable price points.
Renovations are scheduled to be completed in spring 2022.
U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Rome will also provide customers with truck and trailer sharing, towing equipment and professional hitch installation, boxes and moving supplies, U-Box portable storage containers and green programs like Take A Box, Leave a Box.
“U-Haul has a longstanding history of reuse, aiming to give old buildings a new purpose,” said Doug Weston, president of U-Haul Company of Atlanta North. “This particular movie theater was built in 1983. We’re excited to add it to our portfolio of adaptive reuse projects. We’ve converted everything from malls to big box stores. This responsible corporate model allows us to preserve a city’s history while also removing blight.”
Weston expects to employ at least 12 people at the new store and will hire locally. U-Haul, honored as a “Best for Vets 2020” employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process.
Acquisition of the 28,484-square-foot theater was driven by U-Haul corporate sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.
“Rome is a great place to live because we’re close enough to Atlanta for folks to commute for work, but far enough away to enjoy suburban living,” Weston added. “Many people are starting to realize Rome’s potential. They are packing up their U-Haul trucks to head this way. This new store improves our ability to meet the growing demand from customers here.”