U-Haul purchases Rome Cinemas property

A U-Haul truck rental branch expanded Friday when it purchased the old Rome Cinemas property off Shorter Avenue.
Branch Owner Doug Weston said he and his team were thrilled to purchase the location and expand their operation in the West Rome area.
"We have been a part of the community since the late 1970s," Weston said. "We've just outgrown our existing site. We're glad to be here and to continue to serve our community. This is an exciting day for us."
Mayor and real estate agent Craig McDaniel has been working with property owner Dr. Gary Smith and his family since early 2020 to try and sell the property. The mayor was happy to see a new business come in and take over the location.
"This has been a great situation because you've got a really good Rome family with solid people and then a great buyer in the U-Haul folks who have been fantastic to work with," Mayor McDaniel said. "That's the best deal real estate when you've got a happy buyer and a happy seller. When you've got good people, it makes it that much better. It's going to be really good for West Rome."
Prior to 1984, the property was home to A.H. Horn Land Surveyors.
The Litchfield Theatres chain built the original movie house, before it was acquired by United Artists. UA sold it to Stembler Brothers and then Smith purchased the complex in 2002.
The decision to sell the property came directly from changes in the movie theater industry.