Two applications for apartment complexes on Woodrow Wilson Way and Gibbons Street will be going before the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission for a recommendation Thursday.
Gateway Development Corporation wishes to rezone the 14.4-acre parcel between Woodrow Wilson Way and North Rome Connector from Multi-Family Residential/Community Commercial to Multi-Family Residential.
The apartment complex would be comprised of 80 units and be a mix of one, two and three-bedroom units.
The applicant previously built an adjacent apartment complex specifically for senior residents, but this complex would be open to all age groups.
Planning department staff recommends approval as is.
The second application would be both merging and rezoning five parcels located at Martin Luther King Drive and Gibbons Street.
By rezoning the parcels from Community Commercial and High Density Traditional Residential to Urban Mixed Use, applicant Patrick Cash plans to build a three-story, 36-unit apartment complex in the $1,300 rental range.
While Cash requests UMU zoning, planning department staff pointed out that it fits more along the lines of suburban housing, specifically because of how the building would sit on the parcel.
Staff recommends denial of the application based on the area, but said they're willing to work with the applicant to find a better housing option.
These applications will go before the Rome City Commission for a public hearing and final vote on April 26 at 6 p.m.
The planning commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. in the Sam King Room and over Zoom. To attend, contact Senior Planner Brice Wood at bwood@romega.us.