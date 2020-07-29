With GNC gone and Justice leaving, Mount Berry Mall the number of tenants in the mall is dwindling.
Justice, a children's clothing store, with huge closing signs in its showcase windows is part of the Ascena Retail Group, a New Jersey-based retailer with a number of national brands in its portfolio including Ann Taylor, Loft, Lane Bryant.
The group has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and industry sources have reported that the Justice brand will bear a significant share of the actual retail closures as part of the bankruptcy action.
Those two losses compound the already largely vacant mall. The mall has also lost Victoria's Secret in the last month and JC Penney announced plans to close and is in the midst of a large inventory close-out sale.
In an effort to fill some retail space the mall is conducting a contest to identify the next great Pop-Up Shop, which will receive free space for six weeks and financial assistance with the development of space in the mall during the upcoming Christmas holiday season.
The Hull Property Group, Augusta, Ga.-based owners of the mall, recently spent close to $1.9 on a major interior upgrade which features new carpeting throughout the mall, new lighting, a new paint job and improvements to the electrical, heating and air conditioning system.
Auto parts store moving
Another development this week has Carquest Auto Parts planning a move from its location on North Fifth Avenue to a spec building constructed behind the CVS Pharmacy at the intersection of Martha Berry Boulevard and Redmond Road.
Carquest has agreed to a long-term lease for the speculative commercial building constructed by Jeff Brooks and Brian Dulaney in the shopping center behind CVS Pharmacy and Wells Fargo Bank.
Jimmy Byars, broker at Hardy Realty, said he expects the company to make the move from their location on North Fifth Avenue to the brand new building sometime around October 1. A final build-out of the space will dictate the timing of the move.
The Berry Crossing shopping center was acquired by Brooks and Dulaney a year ago. It has two more pads that are ready for new construction. Back in November of last yea, Brooks said he hoped to recruit a new restaurant to the area.