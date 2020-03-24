Truett's Chick-fil-A on Shorter to re-open

This photo shows a sign saying the Truett's Chick-fil-A on Shorter Avenue will temporarily close. The Rome Chick-fil-A franchisee Greg Major said he's ready to welcome guests back to the Shorter Avenue store on Wednesday.

Rome Chick-fil-A franchisee Greg Major said he's ready to welcome guests back to the Shorter Avenue store on Wednesday.

During the temporary closure, Major said they immediately initiated response protocol and conducted a third-party disinfecting and deep cleaning of the restaurant.

"Any team member who was experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 (or who worked in close proximity to such an individual) was told to self-quarantine and will be allowed to return to work after being symptom-free for 72 hours, per CDC guidance," he said in email.

They're also also taking other preventive measures in accordance with CDC guidance, which include self-monitoring and reporting, social distancing, hand washing, regular disinfecting of high-traffic surfaces, as well as our normal food safety and hygiene practices.”

The restaurant will abide by the city's emergency declaration which means that it will provide drive-through service only.  

The store will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday,

Major also said there are no plans to take out the drive through Chick-fil-A on Riverside Parkway.

"They's been getting slammed," Major said. "There's no sense in removing a thriving business."

Meanwhile, the Chick-fil-A is the only restaurant open in the food court at Mount Berry Mall and Major said that pick-up and take-out service there continues to be a big benefit to residents on that side of town.

