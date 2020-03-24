Rome Chick-fil-A franchisee Greg Major said he's ready to welcome guests back to the Shorter Avenue store on Wednesday.
During the temporary closure, Major said they immediately initiated response protocol and conducted a third-party disinfecting and deep cleaning of the restaurant.
"Any team member who was experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 (or who worked in close proximity to such an individual) was told to self-quarantine and will be allowed to return to work after being symptom-free for 72 hours, per CDC guidance," he said in email.
They're also also taking other preventive measures in accordance with CDC guidance, which include self-monitoring and reporting, social distancing, hand washing, regular disinfecting of high-traffic surfaces, as well as our normal food safety and hygiene practices.”
The restaurant will abide by the city's emergency declaration which means that it will provide drive-through service only.
The store will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday,
Major also said there are no plans to take out the drive through Chick-fil-A on Riverside Parkway.
"They's been getting slammed," Major said. "There's no sense in removing a thriving business."
Meanwhile, the Chick-fil-A is the only restaurant open in the food court at Mount Berry Mall and Major said that pick-up and take-out service there continues to be a big benefit to residents on that side of town.