Community favorites Truett's Chick-fil-A on Shorter Avenue and Harvest Moon on Broad Street have temporarily closed their doors.
Honeymoon Bakery is still open.
Many local restaurants and fast food chains have either closed temporarily or limited purchases to the drive thru window.
A notice sent from Harvest Moon this morning read "effective immediately we are choosing to cease all operations at The Harvest Moon Café, Dark Side of the Moon and the Moon Roof Bar until further notice. At this time, we will be closed to both dine-in and carry out."
"We are reminding everyone that though this healthcare crisis affects all of us, our beloved restaurant community is being devastated. We partner and support The Giving Kitchen (GK), an industry related 501c3 organization, https://thegivingkitchen.org/, in their work to provide many types of support and resources to the restaurant workers. This great organization is going to need massive support. You may make donations directly at their website listed above. If you choose to support more locally by purchasing gift cards for future use at any local restaurant it is appreciated by each of us in the restaurant community.
In an effort to support the local restaurant community, Harvest Moon will match by 10% all gift card purchases made during the next 30 days with a cash donation to The Giving Kitchen. We have requested this donation to be earmarked for local Rome / NW Ga restaurant staff in need. Gift Cards may be purchased online at https://myharvestmooncafe.com/."
Truett's Chick-fil-A on Shorter Avenue announced Tuesday it temporarily closed even its drive-through service.
The restaurant had been trying to operate normally despite shuttering its dining room, but officials learned an employee may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Manager Greg Major posted the following explanation on the Rome Truett's Facebook page:
Rome Community –
We take very seriously the health and well-being of all of our Guests and Team Members, which is why I wanted to update you that we have decided to temporarily close Truett’s Chick-fil-A in Rome out of an abundance of caution. This is a precautionary measure after one or more restaurant Team Members experienced symptoms consistent with COVID-19. No Team Members at the restaurant have been diagnosed with COVID-19 at this time. Thank you for your patience as we navigate this unprecedented situation, and we look forward to serving you again soon!”
Thank you for understanding,
Greg Major
General Manager, Truett’s Chick-fil-A - Rome