Toyo Tire's facility in White is the latest tire production facility to suspend operations as the coronavirus threat ramps up in the United States.
A phase-down of production has already begun, but production could resume as early as April 19, the company said.
The phase-down of production comes after Pirelli Tire -- as well as many other major tire manufacturers -- have suspended or slowed domestic production.
"Toyo Tire’s distribution centers are fully stocked and will remain open to service our customers. We also continue to receive tires from our overseas manufacturing facilities," a press release stated.
The Japanese company, whose U.S. subsidiary's headquarters are based in California, stated it had previously implemented preventative measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They included telecommuting and social distancing as well as the routine cleaning and sanitizing of facilities and equipment.