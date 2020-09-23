Revenue generated by the tourism industry is running is running about ten percent behind budget, but approximately $26,000 ahead of last year.
Local Office of Tourism Executive Director Lisa Smith told the tourism board that she was optimistic a solid fourth quarter will lead a positive turnaround.
"Sporting events really kept us going," Smith said Wednesday afternoon.
Through the end of August, which represents 67% of the year, total revenues for the tourism office were at 55%. However, like local sales tax collections, which are still running ahead of budgets, sales at the gift shops operated by the tourism office were at 88% of budget for the year.
The fall promises to be a big month for the Tennis Center at Berry College with a couple of significant tournaments slated for October along. The USTA Closed 12s will be held October 3-6, the ITA Cup, featuring NAIA college players from around the country October 16-18.
The Office of Tourism took over management of the tennis center June 1.
Smith also showed a folder with a long list of tournaments that are committed to playing at the local tennis center over the next three years.
Tina Talton, who represented the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show, briefed the board on plans for the event on Oct. 24-25. Visitors will be allocated a 20-foot by 20-foot space where they can park and tailgate, bringing their own coolers and food, but alcohol is prohibited.
Talton said the airport grounds will be laid out like a big checkerboard.
"You're going to have a great view wherever you are," Talton said. Front line parking sold out in two days.
There will be a limited number of vendors at the show this year so people will not have to move about and stand in any lines. There will not be any static displays of aircraft however as people are coming onto the airport grounds prior to the show both days, the Georgia State Patrol aerial division will provide demonstrations of their tactical practices and huge C-130 cargo aircraft will demonstrate some of the cargo drop maneuvers.
Tickets for the show are available solely in advance from the website wingsovernorthgeorgia.com.
Rome and Floyd County are still getting serious interest from film and television producers. Ann Hortman told the tourism board that one project will be coming to the community soon and she was hopeful hopeful that another project would materialize for January.
Members of the tourism board also got a chance to view some of the numerous video clips produced by Kristi Kent to promote Rome's outdoors. Most of the clips have been used via social media however Kent did say the tourism office had participated in a Georgia Public Broadcasting promotional campaign this year and was also using television outlets along the coast.
Kent said statewide tourism officials had determined a lot of interest in visiting the mountain region of the state and vice versa.