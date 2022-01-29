Top Hat Formal Wear business and building being sold

Top Hat Formal Wear, a fixture in downtown Rome for nearly four decades, has been sold and will be under new ownership next week.
Terry and Pam McAbee have sold the business to Molly Finnegan, a 2021 graduate of Samford University in Birmingham. The building, at 245 Broad Street, is also being sold to a separate but related group.
Terry McAbee started the business as a tuxedo shop in 1979. He joined forces with his mother who was opening a bridal shop and they moved to the old Riverbend Mall in 1981. The business operated in the mall for three years before Terry and Pam moved back to 300 Broad Street. They stayed in that store or 21 years before moving to the current location in 2005.
Pam McAbee said her family has been friends with the Finnegans for years and was happy to be able to offer Molly a job when she graduated from Samford with a degree in psychology.
“I told her you have to know a little psychology to work with brides,” McAbee said.
“I had always been interested in the wedding industry and was obsessed with watching “Say Yes to the Dress” and shows like that,” Molly said.
McAbee said the changes in style over four decades has been a lot of fun to cope with.
“Each time you go to market you see a little turnover,” McAbee said. She’s had the opportunity to serve a lot of families over the years and has enjoyed supplying generations, from mother to daughter, with dresses for proms and weddings.
The business is about 50-50 prom and wedding business and has been the primary business in Rome where young men could rent tuxedos for virtually its entire run. The shop also rents and sells men’s suits.
“We’ve been very blessed,” McAbee said.
Finnegan, who will officially take over Monday, said she is happy McAbee will be around to help her get through the upcoming prom season.
“Hopefully as we grow we’ll be able to add a few more full-time employees,” Finnegan said.
With a grandbaby on the way, McAbee hopes to be able to spend some more time with family and a little more time in the garden.