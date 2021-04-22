For the second year, local realtor Heath Rogers of Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. will be hosting Community Shred Day in partnership with Georgia Secure Shred. This year’s “spring cleaning” event will again be offered free of charge, and takes place Saturday, May 1, 9 a.m.–12 p.m., at 611 Turner McCall Blvd.
The drive-through event is open to everyone, regardless of county of residence.
“The idea for this event really came out of the quarantine last year. I was looking around at all the old paperwork that had piled up and wanted an easy way to get rid of it in a safe and secure manner,” Rogers said. “I happened to have some friends that were gracious enough to supply the shredding truck and manpower to make the event possible.”
Georgia Secure Shred will be on location. Only paper will be accepted for shredding and may include tax returns, banking statements, medical documents, a variety of other confidential paperwork, and more. All binder clips, rubber bands and other bindings should be removed in advance to keep the receiving line moving. No plastic of any kind will be accepted.
“We received a very positive response last year and I quickly discovered that this was a real need and opportunity to serve the community,” Rogers said. “In the months since our first free shredding event, I have had several people ask if we would be bringing it back for another year. I look forward to potentially making this into a spring tradition.”
Reservations will not be taken for shredding; however, guests are encouraged to show up closer to the beginning of the event, with a limit of five boxes per automobile. Once capacity for the truck has been reached, the event will conclude.
To promote social distancing, attendees will be able to stay in their vehicles for the duration of the event, provided that the materials to be shredded are brought in a receptacle that will immediately be returned to them. Complimentary proof of shredding certificates will be available upon request.
For more information about Community Shred Day, please contact Heath Rogers at heath@ttwrome.com and 678-378-1050, or visit the event page on Facebook.