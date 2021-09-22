Toles, Temple and Wright offers real estate exam prep through Barney Fletcher partnership

Toles, Temple & Wright, Inc. announced this week that the company will be teaching in-person exam preparation courses for professionals actively working to obtain their Georgia real estate license.
Two identical four-week sessions during the months of October and November will take place as part of TTW’s new Success Through Learning partnership with Barney Fletcher Schools. Beginning Oct. 5, each class will meet on Tuesdays from 5:30–8:30 p.m. at 611 Turner McCall Blvd. The second session will not meet the week of Thanksgiving.
“We are very excited to bring this new learning opportunity to Rome through one of our trusted real estate education partners,” said Bill Temple, vice president and associate broker at TTW. “Having had many of our agents take part in Barney Fletcher’s professional development programs, we’re thrilled to be able to make this exam prep curriculum more accessible to those in and around Rome and Floyd County in an engaging and safe manner.”
“A House’s Story” will review the most important topics on the Georgia state licensing exam, and covers, in sequence, how a house gets sold from beginning to end. Courses will be led by Temple and fellow associate broker Susan Jones, together with REALTORS Jeb Arp and Leslie Pearson. The course is solely for preparation purposes and does not include education credits.
Barney Fletcher Schools is one of the largest providers of real estate education in Georgia. In operation for more than 25 years, the company has trained thousands of students – many that have gone on to be top producing agents in the state. In accordance with the organization’s COVID-19 policy, participants must wear face coverings at all times while in the TTW building.
For registration, course pricing, schedules, health and wellness protocol, and additional information on available opportunities, please visit www.TolesTemple.com/learn or call Toles, Temple & Wright at 706-291-0202.