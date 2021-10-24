Toles, Temple and Wright honors four of its realtors

Toles, Temple & Wright Inc. honored four of its Realtors whose collective tenure at the company spans more than seven decades.
In recognition of their service, each agent was presented with a lapel pin corresponding to their number of years at the real estate brokerage.
The special presentation took place at a socially-distant ceremony outside the Coosa Country Club during the company’s annual agent appreciation lunch.
The following agents were honored: Debbie O’Connor (30 years) and Sharon Mathis (10 years); associate broker Von Lambert (10 years); and vice president Bill Temple (20 years).
The tradition of officially recognizing agents among their peers with these tokens of appreciation began last year.
“The 70 years represented by this year’s honorees reflect the caliber of real estate expertise and excellence in service that our team has become synonymous with,” said Brooke Temple, principal broker and co-founder of TTW. “The celebration of an anniversary certainly goes both ways; so as much as they celebrate being part of TTW, we as the company equally celebrate being part of their respective careers and professional development journeys.”