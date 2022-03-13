Bryce Webb’s been around bow hunting and archery as far back as he can remember.
He worked at pro shops but was always very particular about how he set up his own bow. And he figured there were many like him. So when he got the opportunity to open Titan Archery, he jumped at the chance to provide a wide range of services to local bow hunters and target archers.
Since December, Titan Archery has been at its new location, 1610 Redmond Circle, and is a full service pro shop for purchases, repairs, tuning, restringing and also offers coaching, monthly 3D shoots, 50/50 tournaments and even league nights.
“One of the big things we’re proud to offer is an outdoor as well as an indoor range,” said Webb, who is also an active member of the U.S. Army. “We believe in customer service. I want people to know that we’re here to take care of any of their archery needs whether they’re hunters or target archers.”
At the moment, Titan Archery sees more bow hunters as customers, but Webb hopes Rome and area residents realize that the two activities don’t have to clash.
“I hear a lot of bow hunters say target archery is boring,” he said. “But a lot of people don’t see the 3D archery or the different facets of archery that can be really fun and exciting and help your skills as a hunter.”
The shop’s indoor range is one of its biggest draws, and Webb is taking advantage of that by offering daily range usage, weekly money shoots, league nights, monthly 3D shoots and lessons.
“Archery can be enjoyed by almost everyone,” Webb said. “I tell parents if a child can hold and lift a bow, they can start learning. And it’s amazing how it can be enjoyed by such a wide range of people. People with disabilities can do it. All ages can do it. There’s a way for almost anyone to get into archery.”
Webb used to coach the local 4H archery team and said Titan Archery isn’t just a business. It’s a way to get others into archery and keep them enjoying the activity.
He hopes Rome and area residents will visit the shop to see what they offer and maybe even inquire about lessons or a range membership.
“The leagues are a great way to keep up your skills and use your bow when you’re not hunting,” he said. “That’s why we offer our indoor range and tournaments. People can use their bow year round.”
Titan Archery is located at 1610 Redmond Circle and can be found on Facebook by searching “Titan Archery” as well as on Instagram at “Titan.Archery.”