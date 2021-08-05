Three applications for Heavy Industrial rezoning around Floyd County were backed by the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission during their Thursday meeting.
Rome-Floyd Development Authority Director Missy Kendrick spoke in favor of all three applications, saying the area was beginning to lack in industrial properties and the following would be great additions to further economic development in the area.
The first would rezone a 218.6-acre parcel north of Huffaker and east of Fouche Gap Road from Agricultural Residential to Heavy Industrial for an industrial park.
A representative from Southern Consulting Services, who is requesting the rezoning, said they initially bought the 350-acre lot thinking all of it was zoned for Heavy Industrial use. However, a large portion of the land was zoned Agricultural Residential.
The representative said they plan to work with the community and adjacent property owners.
During the opposition portion of the public comment section, two property owners spoke, saying they worry the company would purchasing more property and rezoning it from residential to heavy industrial.
While some planning commission members voiced concern over some of the narrow two-lane roads nearby, the application was ultimately backed by all members.
Planning Commission members also backed an application from Berry College to rezone a parcel from Suburban Residential to Heavy Industrial.
Berry representative Danny Price said this would be a partnership between the college and the Rome-Floyd Development Authority and create one 56-acre parcel that could be marketed for future industrial development.
An application from Tom Watters and Watters Investment to rezone 33.5 acres on Calhoun Highway from Agricultural Residential to Heavy Industrial was also approved.
"We were approached by the Development Authority to see if they could market this property because it's next door to their industrial park," Thad Watters said.
There was some opposition from nearby property owners, who worried about the nearby Hermitage historical site, which also has an abandoned cemetery.
Senior Planner Brice Wood said there are historical sites nearby, but those are already near other industrial sites.
In addition, Planning Director Artagus Newell said those sites already have protections in place by the Georgia Historical Society and the National Historical Registry.
The applications will go to the Floyd County Commission for a public hearing and final vote on Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. on the second floor of the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E. Fourth Avenue.
Planning Commission members also approved a special use permit request from Floyd Medical Center for a helipad on their emergency room adjacent to Second Avenue.
Will Byington spoke in favor of the application as an FMC representative.
"We think it'll be a great addition to our community for our trauma center, NICU and labor and delivery," he said.
The application will go to the Rome City Commission for a public hearing and vote on Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. in the Commission Chambers at Rome City Hall at 601 Broad Street.