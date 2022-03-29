The third person charged in a Rome bank fraud conspiracy case from early 2011 is awaiting sentencing while two others who were charged in the case have already begun serving their federal probation terms.
Michael Craig Brewster, Edmond Cash and LaDonna Barton were indicted in 2021 on an accusation stating they conspired to defraud a bank in order to pay outstanding debts on a Tennessee development in early 2011.
According to the indictment, the the three conspired to take out a loan in order to pay off debts derived from the Longbranch Lakes development in Spencer, Tennessee.
Cash was the lead developer for the project, Barton was an employee and investor in the development and Brewster, a senior loan officer and executive vice president at River City Bank, also was an investor in the project.
Brewster facilitated a loan of $219,629.27 to Barton on the premise that Barton was purchasing property at the development.
“In reality, Barton was not purchasing the property listed in the loan,” the indictment stated. “The defendants applied for the loan to pay Cash’s and his business partners’ past due loans, to pay for the operating costs for Longbranch Lakes Properties, LLC, and to pocket the remaining loan proceeds.”
The indictment sets up a timeline between Feb. 24, 2011, and March 28, 2011, where Brewster claimed he believed Barton was purchasing two lots at the development when confronted in the River City Bank Board of Directors meeting.
Barton is the sole remaining defendant and pleaded guilty to a bank fraud charge in February 2022. The maximum sentence for that charge is 30 years in prison and $1,000,000 in restitution, but that's not a likely outcome.
Her sentencing date is scheduled for May 20 in U.S. District Court.
Brewster pleaded guilty to a separate case, from 2010, where he "corruptly accepted and agreed" to accept an undisclosed item in order to influence a transaction at River City Bank. He was sentenced to three years of supervised release and his criminal charge concerning the Longbranch loan case was dropped as a result.
Cash pleaded guilty in the Longbranch loan case and was sentenced to three years of supervised release.
As part of the sentence the defendants must jointly pay $46,947.74 in restitution to River City Bank.