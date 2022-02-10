Lights are out at the Dairy Queen off Spider Webb Drive near the busy intersection of Broad Street, North Broad and East First Street. The phone wasn’t being answered. All digital references list it as “temporarily closed.”
That’s about to become permanent as the site gives way to The Varsity, one of two Northwest Georgia sites planned by the iconic restaurant chain founded in 1928.
The only hurdle to change in restaurants a the location -- essentially concerning landscaping and entrances and exits -- cleared the board of adjustments in January.
The Rome and Cartersville arrivals come as the restaurant group is undergoing some management changes.
On Wednesday, it was announced Nancy Gordy Simms is retiring after 40 years as chief executive officer.
She took over following her father’s death in 1983. Her son, Gordon Muir and daughter, Carrie Muir Browne, are taking over ownership. Gordon will serve as CEO while Carrie’s husband, John Browne, becomes chief operating officer. Joining the management team is Carlos Martinez, a 20-year resident veteran who will be vice president of operations.
The Varsity has the downtown Atlanta location, Kennesaw, Dawsonville and Norcross as well as two spots at the airport. The recently closed Athens restaurant is giving way to two new locations, one near Bethlehem and the other just across the Oconee line.
They’ll be joined soon by the 4,358 square foot Rome location. Planning is well under way for that restaurant while not much has been shared about the location planned in front of Tractor Supply in Cartersville across from the Savoy car museum.